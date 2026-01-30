Azerbaijan, U.S. discuss regional stability, strategic partnership at key meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. On January 30, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov meets with staff members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives to discuss regional developments, peace agreements, and bilateral ties, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting focused on the current regional situation, the importance of the agreements reached within the August Washington Peace Summit, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and steps related to the peace agreement, as well as the draft United States-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter. Other issues of mutual interest on the bilateral agenda were also discussed.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on initiatives concerning Azerbaijan raised in Congress and emphasized the importance of repealing Amendment 907 to the Freedom Support Act with respect to Azerbaijan.