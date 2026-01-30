Azerbaijan powers up lending to industry and manufacturing sectors
The data reflects a steady increase in lending to Azerbaijan's industrial and manufacturing sectors, contributing to overall growth in the country's real sector loan portfolio.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy