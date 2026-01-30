Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Georgia ramps up in 2025

The trade ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia blossomed in 2025, reflecting a noticeable uptick in overall turnover. Exports from Azerbaijan increased, driven by both oil and non-oil products, while Georgia remained an important destination for non-oil goods. Imports from Georgia also rose, reflecting deeper bilateral economic ties.

