Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Georgia ramps up in 2025
The trade ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia blossomed in 2025, reflecting a noticeable uptick in overall turnover. Exports from Azerbaijan increased, driven by both oil and non-oil products, while Georgia remained an important destination for non-oil goods. Imports from Georgia also rose, reflecting deeper bilateral economic ties.
