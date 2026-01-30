IMF highlights macroprudential oversight in Tajikistan
The IMF highlights that strengthening macroprudential oversight and expanding regulatory tools are essential to mitigate risks from accelerating credit growth and safeguard financial stability in Tajikistan.
