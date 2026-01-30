Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani and UAE foreign ministers discuss regional security landscape

Politics Materials 30 January 2026
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the regional and international security situation during a phone conversation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The discussion topics also included the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, as well as cooperation issues within international organizations.

