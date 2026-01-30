Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to mint silver coins in honor of World Heritage-listed immovable cultural heritage

Society Materials 30 January 2026 16:51 (UTC +04:00)

Farida Mammadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Silver commemorative coins will be produced reflecting examples of the immovable cultural heritage of the Republic of Azerbaijan included in the UNESCO World Heritage List this year, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Action Plan on Declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan," approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The issues arising from this will be implemented by the Ministry of Culture, the State Tourism Agency, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and local executive authorities.

