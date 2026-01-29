WUF13 hosts sustainability session for government agencies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. On January 29, an information session for representatives of government institutions was held as part of the preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), focusing on the promotion of sustainability principles, Trend reports.

In his opening remarks at the session, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, highlighted the importance of the WUF13 event to be held on May 17–22 in Baku.

Ilgar Gasimly, Head of Sector at the Department for Cooperation with International Organizations of the Ministry of Economy, and Viktor Kovalenko, EY Regional Leader for Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Ukraine, also addressed the session, describing WUF13 as a leading global urban planning conference with wide international participation and underscoring the importance of engagement in the event.

Representatives of WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and EY Azerbaijan delivered presentations on sustainable urban development, addressing global and national challenges in the field, as well as the sustainability objectives guiding the delivery of the WUF13 event. The session also provided information on the Forum’s main sessions, partner-led events, assemblies, and roundtable discussions, while underscoring the importance of strong national representation and active participation.

The event was attended by the UN Coordinator for WUF13, Abdinassir Shel Sagar, along with more than 70 participants from government institutions.

As the most prestigious international dialogue and cooperation platform in the field of urban planning with wide-ranging participation, the WUF13 event will be held in Baku on May 17–22, 2026, under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.” Through this event, participants will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience, establish institutional partnerships, and contribute to the global urban agenda.