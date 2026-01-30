Rail freight transportation via Iran expands sharply in Jan. 2026

From January 8 through 27, 5 Chinese, 2 Russian, and 1 Belarusian trains passed through Iran, increasing rail freight transportation by 20%. Iran has rail transit links with Belarus, Russia, and China. Domestic institutions have cooperated to ensure smooth international rail freight operations. The preceding Iranian year saw five million tons of goods carried, including 2.4 million tons of transit cargo and 2.6 million tons of imports and exports.

