Azerbaijan's non-oil exports augment in 2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports saw notable growth in 2025, reflecting a strengthened trade performance. Key sectors like agriculture and aluminum contributed significantly to the increase. The country also expanded its export markets, particularly in satellite telecommunication services.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy