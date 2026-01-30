Iran and Türkiye hold strategic talks on nuclear policy and regional developments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Foreign Minister
of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, met with his Turkish counterpart,
Hakan Fidan, and discussed bilateral relations, Iran’s nuclear
position, and regional and international developments, in Istanbul
on January 30, Trend
reports via the Iranian MFA.
During the meeting, both ministers underscored the enduring
friendly relations between Iran and Türkiye, emphasizing the
importance of sustained consultations to ensure the effective
implementation of existing agreements and to broaden cooperation in
areas of shared interest.
Araghchi presented Iran’s position on the nuclear issue,
reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to exercising its
rights in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,
while firmly rejecting negotiations conducted under coercion or
threats.
He further reiterated Iran’s dedication to diplomatic efforts
aimed at safeguarding its national interests and promoting regional
stability, but emphasized that the country would not accept
approaches based on pressure or unilateral demands.
In response, Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s continued support for
diplomatic initiatives and underscored the collective
responsibility of regional countries to prevent further escalation
and uphold the principles enshrined in the United Nations
Charter.
The two sides also exchanged views on developments in West Asia,
addressing the situations in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, the
South Caucasus, and the pressing need for multilateral cooperation
to foster regional peace and stability.