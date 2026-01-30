Iran and Türkiye hold strategic talks on nuclear policy and regional developments

During the meeting, both ministers underscored the enduring friendly relations between Iran and Türkiye, emphasizing the importance of sustained consultations to ensure the effective implementation of existing agreements and to broaden cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Araghchi presented Iran’s position on the nuclear issue, reaffirming the country’s unwavering commitment to exercising its rights in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while firmly rejecting negotiations conducted under coercion or threats.

He further reiterated Iran’s dedication to diplomatic efforts aimed at safeguarding its national interests and promoting regional stability, but emphasized that the country would not accept approaches based on pressure or unilateral demands.

In response, Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s continued support for diplomatic initiatives and underscored the collective responsibility of regional countries to prevent further escalation and uphold the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The two sides also exchanged views on developments in West Asia, addressing the situations in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, the South Caucasus, and the pressing need for multilateral cooperation to foster regional peace and stability.