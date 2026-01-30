Bakcell becomes an innovation partner of Peerstack Academy

Innovation leader Bakcell has entered into a strategic partnership with Peerstack Academy, a 21st-century programming academy.

Within the collaboration, the key focus areas include the implementation of potential projects in innovation and artificial intelligence, the development of programming skills aligned with real industry needs, and the training of highly qualified specialists in the technology sector.

Peerstack Academy is a modern IT academy that delivers programming education based on a project focused and hands-on approach. The academy’s campus is located in the building of Azerbaijan Technical University. Its educational model focuses on building skills relevant to real working environments and preparing technology professionals who meet international standards.

Currently, more than 100 active students are studying at Peerstack Academy. As part of the partnership, it is planned that 250 students will be covered by a scholarship program during the first year.

Throughout the training, students gain practical experience in technologies such as Ruby, JavaScript, React, PostgreSQL, and REST API. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates receive two internationally accredited diplomas and portfolios consisting of fully functional applications.

This collaboration between Bakcell and Peerstack Academy aims not only to create new opportunities for transforming innovative ideas into real technological solutions, but also to contribute to the development of human capital in the technology sector in the country.

About Bakcell:

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company, serving over three million customers with high-quality, high-speed services. As one of the largest investors in the country’s non-oil sector, Bakcell contributes to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development through AI-based innovative solutions.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction across various countries.