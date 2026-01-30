Uzbekistan sees growth in bilateral trade with Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with Afghanistan reached $1.6 billion in 2025, which is an increase by 45.5% compared to $1.1 billion recorded in 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that bilateral trade turnover increased by 84.4% compared to 2023 ($867.5 million), highlighting the rapid expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Uzbekistan’s exports to Afghanistan reached $1.5 billion, constituting 93.8% of total bilateral trade. This underscores the export-driven character of their trade relations, which are predominantly fueled by supplies of food products, energy resources, and industrial goods.

In 2025, Uzbekistan’s overall foreign trade turnover amounted to $81.2 billion, reflecting the country's ongoing efforts to diversify its external trade partnerships. By the end of the reporting period, Uzbekistan had established trade relationships with 210 countries worldwide.

Within Uzbekistan's foreign trade structure, China accounted for the largest share, representing 21.2% of total trade, followed by Russia at 16.0%, Kazakhstan at 6.1%, Türkiye at 3.7%, and the Republic of Korea at 2.1%.