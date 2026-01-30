Iranian FM arrives in Türkiye for high-level talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Friday for a one-day visit, Trend reports via Iranian MFA.

Araghchi was officially welcomed by Turkish officials, including the regional director general of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The minister is scheduled to hold talks with senior Turkish officials on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

