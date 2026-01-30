Azerbaijan unveils data on its oil supplies to Tunisia in 2025

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents a decline compared to 2024, with export value decreasing by $51.9 million, or 18.5%, and volume falling by 14,100 tons, or 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the country's exports to Tunisia totaled 446,100 tons valued at $279.8 million in 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products to 21 countries in 2025, generating $12.1 billion in revenue. Compared to 2024, export value dropped by $2.4 billion, or 16.2%, while total export volume rose by 215,000 tons, or 0.9%.