Azerbaijan unveils data on its oil supplies to Tunisia in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan
exported crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous
rocks to Tunisia, totaling 432,000 tons worth $227.9 million in
2025.
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that
this represents a decline compared to 2024, with export value
decreasing by $51.9 million, or 18.5%, and volume falling by 14,100
tons, or 3.2%.
Meanwhile, the country's exports to Tunisia totaled 446,100 tons
valued at $279.8 million in 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan exported 23.4 million tons of crude oil and
petroleum products to 21 countries in 2025, generating $12.1
billion in revenue. Compared to 2024, export value dropped by $2.4
billion, or 16.2%, while total export volume rose by 215,000 tons,
or 0.9%.