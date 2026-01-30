Yelo Bank hosts "Customer Tech Conference 2026" by Mastercard for 4th time (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank, recognized for its innovative banking approach, has once again hosted the "Customer Tech Conference" organized by Mastercard Worldwide. Marking the fourth time this event has been held at Yelo Bank’s head office, the conference brought together over 50 executives and experts from the national banking sector, providing a premier platform to discuss the future of the digital ecosystem.



This year’s conference centered on the latest technological trends and upcoming innovations. Participants explored strategic solutions aimed at making financial services faster and more secure, focusing on:

Mastercard's global technological releases for the second quarter of 2026 and their seamless integration into the local market;

Agent Pay capabilities designed to facilitate payments across diverse intermediaries and expansive networks;

The expansion of cashless payments in public transport and the implementation of modern transit models;

Cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and AI-driven solutions for enhanced customer data protection.

Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting global initiatives that drive financial sector growth and staying at the forefront of banking innovation.

