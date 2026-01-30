President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Indonesia to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President Ilham Aliyev has invited his Indonesian counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In a meeting with Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, the head of state recalled his contacts with the President of Indonesia in Davos and Sharm El-Sheikh, and informed him that he had invited him to make an official visit to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that it is a great honor for Azerbaijan to be the first country admitted to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation since its founding, and he expressed his gratitude to all member states, including Indonesia, for their support in this matter. The head of state characterized this milestone as an embodiment of the respect and brotherhood shown toward Azerbaijan.

Hailing the development of relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of further strengthening political, economic, mutual investment, and business cooperation.