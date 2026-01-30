President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of Indonesia's newly appointed ambassador (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recieved Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, on January 30, Trend reports.

The Ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev conversed with the Ambassador. The head of state recalled his contacts with the President of Indonesia in Davos and Sharm El-Sheikh, and informed him that he had invited him to make an official visit to Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that it is a great honor for Azerbaijan to be the first country admitted to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation since its founding, and he expressed his gratitude to all member states, including Indonesia, for their support in this matter. The head of state characterized this milestone as an embodiment of the respect and brotherhood shown toward Azerbaijan.

Hailing the the development of relations between the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of further strengthening political, economic, mutual investment and business cooperation.

The Azerbaijani President wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

Expressing gratitude to the head of state for the reception, Berlian Helmy said that during his tenure, he would work diligently to strengthen friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between our states and peoples.

During the conversation, they had an exchange of views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Indonesia bilateral relations.

