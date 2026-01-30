Azerbaijan to be presented with national pavilion at La Biennale di Venezia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan presents the pavilion "The Attention" by Honored Artist Faig Ahmed at the 61st International Art Exhibition—La Biennale di Venezia, Trend reports.

The exhibition at the Azerbaijani national pavilion will be open from May 9 through November 22.

The exhibition is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

Conceived as an immersive, multimodal environment, "The Attention" unfolds across a sequence of interconnected spaces. The work responds to the uncertainty, anxiety, and information overload of the contemporary era, exploring internal consciousness and reconnection to demonstrate how art can emerge from chaos.

Conceptually grounded in the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi—a preeminent Azerbaijani poet and central figure of the Hurufi tradition—the project synthesizes heritage with innovation. Ahmed integrates advanced technologies, including quantum systems, neuro-reactivity, and data-driven processes, alongside traditional artistic methods.

The exhibition establishes a direct parallel between Hurufi philosophy and the quantum understanding of reality, positioning quantum information as the contemporary counterpart to these ancient metaphysical insights.

The Pavilion is curated by Gwendolyn Collaço whose expertise spans Islamic art, material culture, and cross-cultural exchange.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel