Kazakhstan unveils plan for energy infrastructure upgrades in 2026
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
These measures are expected to reduce the wear and tear on the country's thermal power plants (TPPs), lowering the current wear rate of 61% to 59%.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy