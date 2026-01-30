Azerbaijan, bp mull cooperation in cybersecurity, and digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. A cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digitalization has been discussed between Azerbaijan and bp, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with bp's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli. During the meeting, we discussed the development of human capital and possible areas of cooperation with bp, as well as joint activities with AZCON in the company's logistics processes. At the same time, we agreed to take joint steps with bp in the fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digitalization," Nabiyev said.

bp made its inaugural entry into Azerbaijan by establishing its initial office in Baku in June 1992. In recent years, alongside the Government of Azerbaijan and our collaborative partners, bp has spearheaded top-tier initiatives – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) – which have played a pivotal role in advancing the Caspian Sea as a contemporary hydrocarbon hub.