Türkiye and Iran address key issues on nuclear talks and regional cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts related to Iran’s nuclear issue, Trend reports via the Iranian MFA.

The sides reviewed what they described as positive progress in Iran–Türkiye relations across various fields and reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen cooperation.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s stance in support of Iran’s national sovereignty and opposition to foreign interference, emphasizing the need for greater solidarity among Islamic and regional countries to counter instability and external pressure.

The Iranian foreign minister also briefed President Erdoğan on recent internal developments in Iran. Reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran remains open to negotiations based on mutual respect and recognition of its legitimate interests, while praising Türkiye’s approach to the Iranian nuclear issue.

President Erdoğan conveyed his greetings to Iran’s leadership, expressed confidence that Iran would overcome current challenges through national unity, and stressed that the region cannot afford further insecurity. He described diplomacy as the only viable solution to the nuclear issue and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to efforts aimed at reducing tensions.