Uzbekistan hosts over 400 enterprises with UAE capital
Photo: National Statistics Committee
UAE-backed businesses continue to expand their presence in Uzbekistan, with hundreds of enterprises operating nationwide as of early 2026, underscoring deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.
