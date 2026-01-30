Uzbekistan to host joint business forum with Greece

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan will host a joint business forum with Greece in September, along with B2B meetings, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Alisher Shaikhov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Paraskevi Tseveleki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and strengthening direct engagement between the business communities of the two countries, highlighting the importance of increasing joint projects and creating new business opportunities.

Following the talks, both sides confirmed their readiness to further develop bilateral business ties and agreed to continue cooperation on the implementation of the initiatives discussed.

Key areas of collaboration between Uzbekistan and Greece include political support in international organizations, economic growth focused on sectors like energy and pharmaceuticals, and cultural exchanges, underpinned by a Greek community of about 4,500 in Uzbekistan. Trade volume was approximately $16 million in 2024, with 2026 anticipated as an important year for Greek businesses in Uzbekistan. Cooperation is growing through inter-university exchanges, including the Erasmus+ program, and archaeological interest in the region.

