Pakistan, Iran hold high-level talks on regional stability and strengthening ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed regional developments and bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Pakistani PM.

During the call, Sharif underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote peace, security, and development across the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular high-level contacts and consultations through bilateral institutional mechanisms, citing the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran rooted in shared history, culture, and faith.

The sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.