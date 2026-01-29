Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Pakistan, Iran hold high-level talks on regional stability and strengthening ties

Iran Materials 29 January 2026 19:46 (UTC +04:00)
Pakistan, Iran hold high-level talks on regional stability and strengthening ties
Photo: Pakistani Prime Minister's Office

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed regional developments and bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Pakistani PM.

During the call, Sharif underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and diplomatic engagement to promote peace, security, and development across the region.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular high-level contacts and consultations through bilateral institutional mechanisms, citing the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran rooted in shared history, culture, and faith.

The sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

Latest

Latest

Read more