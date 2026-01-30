Kazakhstan becomes second largest recipient of Turkish FDI in Eurasia, EDB says

At roughly $1 billion (including acquisition and additional investments), the Turkish firm TAV Airports Holding has invested in Almaty International Airport, making it the biggest project, according to the EDB. The biggest investment in Kazakhstan from Türkiye is this project. The development of a thermal power plant in Kyzylorda, a combined-cycle power plant by Aksa Energy in Shymkent, and a vegetable production plant by Alarko Group in Shymkent are among the projects that have driven the growth in Turkish investment in Kazakhstan since 2023

