President Ilham Aliyev awards group of outstanding youth - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting the 2026 Presidential Award for Youth to a group of young achievers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Under the decree, the following individuals, recognized for their outstanding achievements in science, education, culture, youth policy and engagement, public and social initiatives, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will be honored with the 2026 Presidential Awards for Youth:

Sarkhan Aghadadashov

Shahmar Aghayev

Elmina Hasanova

Leyla Hasanova

Aynur Ismayilli

Mahmud Ismayilov

Gulbagda Leysanova Hajiyeva

Lamiya Mammadova

Nilgun Mammadova

Samad Novruzov

Mahir Taghizade

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel