President Ilham Aliyev awards group of outstanding youth - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting the 2026 Presidential Award for Youth to a group of young achievers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Under the decree, the following individuals, recognized for their outstanding achievements in science, education, culture, youth policy and engagement, public and social initiatives, innovation, and entrepreneurship, will be honored with the 2026 Presidential Awards for Youth:
Sarkhan Aghadadashov
Shahmar Aghayev
Elmina Hasanova
Leyla Hasanova
Aynur Ismayilli
Mahmud Ismayilov
Gulbagda Leysanova Hajiyeva
Lamiya Mammadova
Nilgun Mammadova
Samad Novruzov
Mahir Taghizade
