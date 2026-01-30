Uzbekistan discusses new investment initiatives with Türkiye’s Tuna Grup

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Tuna Grup have discussed the implementation of several investment projects in the Andijan region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov and the founder of Tuna Grup, Turan Tuna. The meeting was also attended by Andijan region Khokim Shuhratbek Abdurahmonov and Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

The sides reviewed prospective projects aimed at expanding investment cooperation in the Andijan region and strengthening its economic and infrastructure potential. Among the initiatives under consideration were the construction of a five-star hotel, multi-story residential complexes, and modern public service infrastructure facilities in the city of Andijan.

In addition, the parties discussed plans to establish an industrial complex specializing in furniture production in the Oltinkul district. Particular attention was paid to the efficient use of local raw materials, job creation, and boosting export potential within the framework of the project.

Tuna Grup is a Turkish investment company active in construction, real estate, and industrial development projects.

