Kazakhstan set to boost production capacity of Bogatyr and Severny coal mines
Photo: he Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Bogatyr Coal company plans to increase the capacity of its Bogatyr and Severny coal mines to 45.2 million tons by 2026.
