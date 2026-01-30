Tajikistan and UN discuss cooperation in sustainable development

Photo: Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 30. Tajikistan and the United Nations discussed developing cooperation in the area of ​​sustainable development, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali, and the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in the Republic of Tajikistan, Parvathy Ramaswami.

During the meeting, Safarali noted that over the past five years, despite the impact of external factors, as a result of the implementation of economic reforms, state programs, and an anti-crisis action plan aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tajikistan has achieved a number of significant successes.

The parties discussed issues of attracting additional financing for the implementation of the country’s strategic goals, providing financial and technical assistance to strengthen the national system for monitoring and evaluating the process of implementing strategic planning documents, and developing a new UN–Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Cooperation Programme on Sustainable Development for 2027–2030, aligned with the Medium-Term Development Programme of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026–2030.

At the end of the meeting, the issue of holding a meeting of the Joint Steering Committee of the UN and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on Sustainable Development in February 2026 was considered, with the aim of summarizing results and determining strategic priorities.

