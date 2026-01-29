Uzbekistan and Türkiye sign number of bilateral documents

Photo: press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Statement, as well as a Decision on cooperation mechanisms within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

It is noted that the signing ceremony took place following the fourth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

"Furthermore, a package of bilateral documents was signed, covering a wide range of areas of the multifaceted partnership, including:

– Intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in healthcare, education, and military medicine;

– on economic and financial cooperation;

– on cooperation in the mining industry;

– on cooperation for the development of international transport corridors;

– on cooperation in the field of special economic zones;

– on cooperation and information exchange in the areas of nuclear safety, physical protection, safeguards, and radiation protection;

– on cooperation in facilitating migration and the repatriation of citizens;

– on interaction between the Committee on Religious Affairs of Uzbekistan and the Presidency of Religious Affairs of Türkiye;

– A Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2026-2027;

– A Protocol between the Agency for the Development of Light Industry of Uzbekistan and the Council of Higher Education of Türkiye;

– A Cultural Cooperation Plan for 2026–2027," the press service says.