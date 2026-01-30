Ashgabat calls for unified CIS diplomacy at UN

Photo: The official website of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 30. Turkmenistan plans to propose that member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) develop a coordinated diplomatic approach within the framework of the United Nations in order to prevent the “erosion and devaluation of international law,” Trend reports via the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

The statement was made by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belarus and Permanent Representative to the CIS statutory bodies, Nazarkuly Shagulyev, during a meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives held in Minsk on January 29.

According to Shagulyev, CIS member states are expected to play a significant role in defending international law, including through the implementation of the UN General Assembly resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States,” adopted in August 2025.

He noted that this approach is also reflected in Turkmenistan’s initiative, put forward at the current session of the UN General Assembly, to declare 2028 the International Year of Law.

The Commonwealth of Independent States was established in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union to promote regional cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. The CIS Economic Council coordinates efforts to implement joint economic policies, develop transport and energy networks, and foster trade integration. The CIS chairmanship passed from Tajikistan to Turkmenistan on January 1, 2026.

Earlier, Turkmenistan outlined its priorities for its 2026 chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), focusing on economic, transport, energy, and humanitarian cooperation.

