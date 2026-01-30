ILO spotlights Azerbaijan's labor market shifts and digital transformation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Azerbaijan’s GDP growth is expected to remain positive in 2025, although it will slow to approximately 2.0–3.5% compared to a higher growth of 4.1% in 2024, partly due to reduced oil and gas production, Mikhail Pushkin, Director of the Eastern European and Central Asian Office of the International Labour Organization (ILO), said in an interview with Trend.

According to Pushkin, the non-oil sector of the economy continues to expand, reflecting the country’s diversification policies. He emphasized that the construction sector, the information and communication technology (ICT) industry, transport, and tourism performed particularly well throughout the year.

"Since the annual labor market statistics for 2025 have not yet been published, it is premature to draw final conclusions about its state. Nevertheless, the labor market in 2025 is expected to generally reflect the economic results of the year and recent employment trends. Data published in September show stable employment growth in the services sector. Overall, employment growth rates in 2025 may be lower than in 2024," Pushkin said.

Joint ILO-Azerbaijan Initiatives in Maritime Sector and Digital Labour Relations

Pushkin noted that following recent high-level and technical discussions with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the State Maritime and Port Transport Agency of Azerbaijan, the ILO and its national partners (including the government and employer and worker organizations) have identified priority areas for cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector.

He added that support is planned for Azerbaijan’s preparation to join the Maritime Labour Convention of 2006.

"Discussions also focused on the digital transformation of labor management in the maritime sector, including training in management standards, the use of digital tools, and developing skills needed for the changing world of maritime work. These cooperation initiatives are being implemented under the Decent Work Programme for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, signed in November 2025, and will be carried out in close coordination with the government and social partners," he added.

International Labour Standards and the ILO’s Role in Azerbaijan’s Digital Labour Transformation

Pushkin emphasized that, in the context of digital transformation and the future of work, existing international labor standards remain fully relevant.

He also noted that standards relating to fundamental principles and rights at work, employment relations, occupational safety and health, working time, and skills development form a crucial regulatory framework to ensure technological changes contribute to decent work.

"This approach is reflected in the ILO Centenary Declaration on the Future of Work, which highlights the importance of a human-centered approach to technological change, supported by social dialogue, lifelong learning, and effective labor market institutions. The ILO continues to support its constituents in applying these standards in line with national priorities and conditions," Pushkin concluded.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has been an ILO member since May 1992, ratifying 59 conventions and one protocol. Key milestones include the adoption of the Labour Code in 1999 and active tripartite cooperation, with a delegation comprising government, employers, and workers. Azerbaijan was elected as a titular member of the ILO Governing Body for 2017-2020 and continues to collaborate on projects focusing on labor market issues and safe working conditions, exemplified by the signing of the "Decent Work Country Programme for 2025–2029" in November 2025.

