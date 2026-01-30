Poti-Baku block train rolls from Georgia’s shores, opening new routes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. On January 30, a ceremony dedicated to the departure of the Poti-Baku express block train was held in the Georgian port of Poti, with the participation of the management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC, Trend reports via the ADY.

The significance of launching the new express train service was emphasized at the event, with officials highlighting that this initiative would not only streamline transit times but also reduce associated costs, including those for cargo storage and empty container handling at the terminal.

The block train, operating on the Poti-Baku route, will link the Black Sea ports with Azerbaijan’s ports and terminals, offering a simplified logistics solution. This service will enable cargo owners to receive containers from Poti to Baku and vice versa at scheduled times, ensuring timely deliveries without delays.