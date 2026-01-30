Azerbaijan to form sustainable urban environment in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Measures will be taken in Baku and other cities of Azerbaijan to create a healthier and more sustainable urban environment and protect the environment, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "Action Plan on Declaring 2026 the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan," approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The action plan includes landscaping works in and around existing parks and historical and cultural monuments, reconstruction of streets and public spaces, and construction of green belts (including roadside areas).

The issues arising from this will be implemented by the authorized representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, municipalities (recommended), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Azerbaijan State Agency for Highways, and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.