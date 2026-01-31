Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op

The parties acknowledged the continued positive trajectory of bilateral trade and reiterated their commitment to further boosting trade turnover under the Joint Programme, which aims to elevate mutual trade to $10 billion by 2030.

Additionally, discussions centered around preparations for the inaugural meeting of the Council of Regional Leaders, scheduled for 2026, as well as plans for organizing the “Made in Uzbekistan” and “Made in Kazakhstan” industrial exhibitions.

Bilateral trade between the two nations reached $4.97 billion in 2025, reflecting an 11.4% year-on-year increase. Exports amounted to $1.55 billion, showing a modest rise of 1.2%, while imports totaled $3.4 billion, marking a substantial increase of 16.6%.