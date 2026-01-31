Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore new horizons for trade and economic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 30. Uzbekistan
and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic,
investment, and transport cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of
Investment, Industry, and Trade.
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to
Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov.
The parties acknowledged the continued positive trajectory of
bilateral trade and reiterated their commitment to further boosting
trade turnover under the Joint Programme, which aims to elevate
mutual trade to $10 billion by 2030.
Additionally, discussions centered around preparations for the
inaugural meeting of the Council of Regional Leaders, scheduled for
2026, as well as plans for organizing the “Made in Uzbekistan” and
“Made in Kazakhstan” industrial exhibitions.
Bilateral trade between the two nations reached $4.97 billion in
2025, reflecting an 11.4% year-on-year increase. Exports amounted
to $1.55 billion, showing a modest rise of 1.2%, while imports
totaled $3.4 billion, marking a substantial increase of 16.6%.