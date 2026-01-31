Belarus, Turkmenistan discuss expanding business cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Belarus and Turkmenistan reviewed the results of bilateral business cooperation in 2025 and explored prospects for joint participation of enterprises from both countries in major trade fairs in 2026, Trend reports via the Belarusian MFA.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Belarusian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Stanislav Chepurnoy and Chairman of the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mergen Gurdov.

The sides also explored prospects for joint participation of enterprises from both countries in major trade fairs in 2026. The Turkmen side expressed interest in sending specialized business missions to Belarus to explore opportunities for cooperation, including in transport, IT, and light industry sectors.