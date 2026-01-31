Kyrgyzstan commissions new high-voltage substation in Batken
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The project is expected to enhance the reliability of power supply in Batken, create conditions for business development and investment attraction, and support the region’s long-term socio-economic growth.
