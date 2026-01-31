Azerbaijan discloses ranking of local banks by deposit portfolio
The deposit portfolio volumes of Azerbaijani banks as of January 1 this year have been revealed. The International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) held the largest deposit portfolio, followed by Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank. Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch had the smallest deposit portfolio.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy