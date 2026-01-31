Tajikistan, Inter-Parliamentary Union dive into dialogue on water and climate issues

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 31. Tajikistan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and issues related to water resources and climate during a meeting in Geneva on January 29, 2026, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office, Sharaf Sheralizoda, and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

The sides also exchanged views on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations between Tajikistan and the IPU.