Tajikistan, Inter-Parliamentary Union dive into dialogue on water and climate issues

Tajikistan Materials 31 January 2026 09:27 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 31. Tajikistan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation and issues related to water resources and climate during a meeting in Geneva on January 29, 2026, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office, Sharaf Sheralizoda, and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

The sides also exchanged views on strengthening inter-parliamentary relations between Tajikistan and the IPU.

During the meeting, Sharaf Sheralizoda handed an invitation to Martin Chungong to attend the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” (2018-2028), which is set to take place in Dushanbe in May 2026.

