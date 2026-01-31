Türkiye tops Georgia’s trade partners in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Türkiye ranked first among Georgia’s trading partners in 2025, with bilateral trade turnover totaling $3.1 billion, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgian exports to Türkiye reached $332.9 million, while imports from Türkiye totaled $2.78 billion. Türkiye’s share in Georgia’s total foreign trade amounted to 12%.

Georgia’s transport infrastructure, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, was recently modernized by the government and rail authorities, increasing freight capacity from 27 million to 48 million tons per year and streamlining customs procedures. The upgrades have enhanced Georgia’s role as a transit hub for trade with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.