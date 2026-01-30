Azerbaijan reveals ranking of local banks by loan portfolio volume
The volume of the loan portfolio of banks operating in Azerbaijan as of January 1 this year has been revealed. The International Bank of Azerbaijan (ABB) held the largest loan portfolio in the country, followed by Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank. Bank Melli Iran’s Baku branch had the smallest loan portfolio.
