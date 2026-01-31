Iran ready for nuclear talks with US - Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Tehran is ready for talks with the United States on its nuclear program, but negotiations will not begin if threats continue, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a joint briefing with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

At the start of his remarks, Araghchi thanked Fidan for his hospitality and highlighted the productive nature of discussions on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The Minister praised Türkiye’s support for Iran’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region and expressed gratitude for the Turkish authorities’ active involvement in this process.

Araghchi added that Iran maintains constant contact with Türkiye: “Last week, we met with Foreign Minister Fidan almost daily. We highly value the opinions and views of our friends in Türkiye and commend their efforts to find a solution. Türkiye, as our neighbor, will always be our priority.”