Representative of President of Azerbaijan on special assignments visits Pakistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

Khalaf Khalafov also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The meetings highlighted the importance of the dynamic development of relations, which are based on unshakable friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. The sides noted with satisfaction that these bilateral ties, which are of a strategic nature, have reached a new level under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Both sides hailed the fact that the recent intensive reciprocal visits by the leaders of the brotherly countries and the meetings held across various platforms have added new content and quality to the bilateral relations.

The meetings also reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation, featuring discussions on deepening bilateral partnership through expansion of engagement in the political, defense, and security spheres, as well as through the implementation of joint projects across diverse fields, including economy, trade, investment, tourism, and IT, artificial intelligence, agriculture, communications and culture.

During the meetings, the sides emphasized the active defense of each other’s legitimate interests by friendly and brotherly countries across all regional and international platforms. The discussions also revolved around the agenda of Azerbaijan's current chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), with a special focus on the transformation of CICA into a full-scale international organization.

As part of the trip, Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, also visited the Pakistani "ASAN Khidmet" Center, which was established based on the "ASAN concept", an intellectual brand of Azerbaijan, and was inaugurated on January 14 of this year with the participation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and familiarized himself with the facility.