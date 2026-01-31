Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 31 January 2026 09:41 (UTC +04:00)
Fuel shipments from Azerbaijan supporting Armenia’s market sentiment – ING Group

Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Recent start of fuel shipments from Azerbaijan is supporting market sentiment in Armenia, Trend reports via the Netherlands-based ING Group.

“Armenia’s latest data for 2025 shows economic activity holding up slightly better than expected. GDP growth remains resilient and is unlikely to slow meaningfully from the 5.8% recorded in 2024. Inflation surprised to the downside at 3.3% year-on-year in December, while the dram continues to firm up.

Meanwhile, the ongoing foreign policy normalization – highlighted by the recent start of fuel shipments from Azerbaijan – is supporting market sentiment. We are constructive on Armenia’s macro outlook for 2026. The improving geopolitical backdrop and a resilient currency create favorable conditions for inflation dynamics in 2026,” reads the report.

On December 18, 2025, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia. Subsequently, on January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of fuel, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, was dispatched in 48 railcars.

On January 11, a train of 18 railcars carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was also sent to Armenia.

