Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of January 31, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 5 currencies went up, while 41 currencies fell compared to January 29.

The official rate for $1 is 1,110,395 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,319,884 rials. On January 29, the euro was priced at 1,329,236 rials.

Currency Rial on January 31 Rial on January 29 1 US dollar USD 1,110,395 1,113,328 1 British pound GBP 1,524,196 1,534,353 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,440,181 1,446,443 1 Swedish króna SEK 125,238 125,571 1 Norwegian krone NOK 115,769 115,538 1 Danish krone DKK 176,731 178,019 1 Indian rupee INR 12,091 12,087 1 UAE Dirham AED 302,354 303,153 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 3,619,631 3,631,544 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 396,764 398,083 100 Japanese yen JPY 719,438 724,604 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 142,174 142,704 1 Omani rial OMR 2,885,291 2,894,215 1 Canadian dollar CAD 819,027 819,871 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 671,364 671,315 1 South African rand ZAR 69,223 69,958 1 Turkish lira TRY 25,528 25,649 1 Russian ruble RUB 14,642 14,535 1 Qatari riyal QAR 305,054 305,859 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 84,828 84,989 1 Syrian pound SYP 10,038 10,054 1 Australian dollar AUD 776,565 778,303 1 Saudi riyal SAR 296,105 296,887 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,953,178 2,960,979 1 Singapore dollar SGD 874,334 880,781 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 908,577 911,421 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 35,896 35,982 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 529 530 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 755,351 755,057 1 Libyan dinar LYD 176,808 177,356 1 Chinese yuan CNY 159,704 160,269 100 Thai baht THB 3,524,896 3,581,382 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 281,653 284,093 1,000 South Korean won KRW 768,459 753,080 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,566,142 1,570,279 1 euro EUR 1,319,884 1,329,236 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 220,652 220,719 1 Georgian lari GEL 412,788 413,683 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 66,187 66,430 1 Afghan afghani AFN 16,845 17,120 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 390,276 391,990 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 653,174 654,888 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,883,863 1,893,695 1 Tajik somoni TJS 118,900 119,194 1 Turkmen manat TMT 316,386 318,405 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,038 3,095

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,272,357 rials and $1 costs 1,512,402.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.57-1.60 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.88-1.91 million rials.

