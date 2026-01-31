Poti–Baku express block train boosts connectivity and efficiency of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The launch of a dedicated block train between the ports of Poti and Baku marks an important step toward improving intermodal connectivity along the Middle Corridor, Ivane Abashidze, Director of the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency, wrote on his social media page, Trend reports.

He noted that the first block train arrived at the Poti terminal, and the event was marked by a ceremony attended by the management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC. He noted that the project demonstrates a high level of bilateral coordination in implementing the initiative.

“The block train will operate regularly, which will significantly reduce transit time between the two ports and simplify container logistics. It will ensure rail transportation of empty containers along the Poti-Baku-Poti route, helping to reduce pressure on highways and deliver environmental benefits through lower emissions.

The initiative increases the safety, efficiency, and predictability of container transportation within the Middle Corridor, making the route more attractive and competitive for shippers,” the publication said.

On January 30, a ceremony dedicated to the departure of the Poti-Baku express block train was held in the Georgian port of Poti, with the participation of the management of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC.

The significance of launching the new express train service was emphasized at the event, with officials highlighting that this initiative would not only streamline transit times but also reduce associated costs, including those for cargo storage and empty container handling at the terminal.

The block train, operating on the Poti-Baku route, will link the Black Sea ports with Azerbaijan’s ports and terminals, offering a simplified logistics solution. This service will enable cargo owners to receive containers from Poti to Baku and vice versa at scheduled times, ensuring timely deliveries without delays.

The Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), is a transport and trade route connecting Asia with Europe and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea via Azerbaijan, and continues through Georgia and Türkiye before reaching Europe. This overland route allows cargo to bypass longer maritime routes and provides a direct connection between East Asia, including China, and Europe.

