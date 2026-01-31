Turkmenistan rolls out digital economy blueprint with eyes on 2028

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 31. Turkmenistan has launched a new state program aimed at accelerating the development of the digital economy from 2026 through 2028, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was formalized by a presidential resolution signed on January 30, which approved both the State Program for the Development of the Digital Economy and a roadmap for its implementation. The program is designed to ensure the systematic introduction of digital technologies across key sectors of the economy in line with the national digital development concept.

The strategy outlines a comprehensive vision for large-scale modernization across all sectors, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies and digital systems. It prioritizes the enhancement of digital infrastructure, the expansion of the e-government framework, and the promotion of innovation, while aligning with international best practices.

A key focus is placed on advancing digital education, healthcare, science, and financial technologies, alongside fostering international cooperation and attracting investment in modern communications.