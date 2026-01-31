Uzbekistan seals smart city deal with Pakistan’s Habib Rafiq

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 31. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Habib Rafiq Ltd. have signed a memorandum of cooperation on smart city development, modern infrastructure projects, and investment attraction, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Chief Executive Officer of Habib Rafiq Ltd., Malik Muhammad Aslam.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding Uzbekistan–Pakistan investment cooperation, focusing on infrastructure development, smart city initiatives, and projects in the mining and processing sectors. Particular attention was given to copper beneficiation, the extraction and processing of strategic minerals, as well as the introduction of advanced engineering solutions and modern technologies.

Habib Rafiq Ltd is a Pakistani engineering and construction group with a 70-year track record. The company has delivered large-scale projects such as Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City, contributed to the development of Islamabad International Airport, and participated in green energy initiatives. In partnership with Geely, the group has also launched electric vehicle manufacturing.

Headquartered in Lahore, the company employs around 8,000 people and generates approximately $600 million in annual revenue.