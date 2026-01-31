Azerbaijani oil shows notable uptick in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $0.46, or 0.63%, on January 30 from the previous level, coming in at $73.35 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $0.43, or 0.61%, to $70.74 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $0.46, or 1.10%, to $42.10 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.35, or 0.48%, to $72.71 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel