Latvian Chamber views opportunities for business cooperation with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) views business delegations and reciprocal visits with Azerbaijan as a proven and effective tool for strengthening economic cooperation, LCCI Director of the European Union (EU) Projects Department, Līga Sičeva, said in an interview with Trend.

Sičeva noted that, based on the positive outcomes of recent initiatives under the LEF Network Azerbaijan project, the Chamber remains committed to supporting future business missions and delegations.

"These initiatives are planned in close collaboration with partners and guided by specific business demand, ensuring that the visits are practical, targeted, and results-driven. Continued dialogue between business support organizations in both countries will play a key role in shaping the most relevant formats and timing for future exchanges," she said.

The Latvian official added that looking ahead, the Chamber is actively exploring opportunities for business support projects aimed at strengthening and deepening commercial ties between Latvia and Azerbaijan.

"In addition, there is interest in expanding this cooperation to a broader regional level by involving partners from the Central Baltic region, which will create wider networks, knowledge exchange, and more sustainable cooperation models that support long-term economic engagement," Sičeva emphasized.

The LEF Network Azerbaijan project (2023-2025) is a co-funded initiative by the Interreg Central Baltic Programme aimed at increasing exports from Latvia, Estonia, and Finland to Azerbaijan, particularly in ICT, green tech, education, and design. It involves the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and partners such as Satakunta University of Applied Sciences and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce.

Key activities include facilitating market entry, creating a support platform, running export development programs, organizing trade missions, and providing support to at least 50 enterprises. The project targets 10 sales agreements between SMEs within 36 months.